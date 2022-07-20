McDonald Partners LLC Buys 408 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 35,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,112,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

