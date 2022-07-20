FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

