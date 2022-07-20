FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 838,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $246,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

