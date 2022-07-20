Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,725 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 7.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 10,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

