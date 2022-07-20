Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Western Digital Profile



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.



