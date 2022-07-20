Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.82 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE V opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $210.86. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

