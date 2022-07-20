DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,131 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 483,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,590,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

