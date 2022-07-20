British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,177 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

