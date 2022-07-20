Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.86.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.