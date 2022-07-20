DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,735 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren Price Performance

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.