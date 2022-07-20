Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

