Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 3.6 %

CVX opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

