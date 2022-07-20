Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

