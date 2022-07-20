Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 40,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

HD opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

