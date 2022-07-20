Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $410.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.33.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

