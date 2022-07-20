43,740 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

