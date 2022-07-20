Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Marriott International by 131.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $8,788,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $365,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $20,317,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

