Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 764 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,790,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

