Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,065 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

