Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

