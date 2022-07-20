Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

