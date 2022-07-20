Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Nucor by 20.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 529.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $819,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

