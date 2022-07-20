Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

