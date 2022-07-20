Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 692.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,690,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 1,477,285 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

