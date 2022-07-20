Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after buying an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.5 %

HIG opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.