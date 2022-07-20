Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $390.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.21.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

