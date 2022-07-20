Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $628.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $621.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

