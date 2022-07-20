Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

