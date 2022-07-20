Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.7 %

TGT opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

