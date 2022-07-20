Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

