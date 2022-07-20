Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

VB stock opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.81.

