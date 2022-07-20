América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stake Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 214,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.