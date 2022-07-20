Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

