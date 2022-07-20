Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,630 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

