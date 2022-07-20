Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

