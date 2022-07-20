Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $347,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,644,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

FHLC stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

