Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in SAP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in SAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($105.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.08.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

