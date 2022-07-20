(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) Downgraded to Sector Perform Spec Overwgt at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of (CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

(CUM.TO) Stock Performance

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$93.86 million during the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.