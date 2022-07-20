Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of MFC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

