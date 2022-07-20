Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.64. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

