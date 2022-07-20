NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after acquiring an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 326,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 530,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.