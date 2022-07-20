Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 627 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 279.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Price Performance

Shares of TTM opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 50.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.