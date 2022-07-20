Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

