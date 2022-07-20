Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $3,654,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Oasis Petroleum Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OAS opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.