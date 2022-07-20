Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 79 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

