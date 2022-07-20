Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $689.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $629.39 and a 200-day moving average of $658.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

