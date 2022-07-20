Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2,075.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.87.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

