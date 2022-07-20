Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.