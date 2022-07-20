Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 322 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.7 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

