79 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $296.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.07.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

